We read a lot about property rights — and some in our residential neighborhoods say, "What about our property rights?"
Don't we have property rights as residents? If they (short-term rental owners) have rights, and do not even live at their business address, what about the people who actually live here? Shouldn't we have more rights, as residents?
I, for one, have always thought so. And I have a very good reason. The zoning ordinances in most residential zones in Clatsop County existed for over 40 years, and prohibit businesses, including STRs, in residential zones, which is just basic, good land use planning.
Now the profiteering business owners have threatened to take away the referendum process in the county because these STR owners do not live in the area that they extract profits from and, as nonresidents, have no voice in elections.
They want a voice, so they are threatening to take away the rights (property and voting) of people who live in the area where their STRs are located. These owners know they are not wanted there, that their mini-motel businesses are disruptive to the fabric of these local neighborhood communities.
This is a matter of a multibillion dollar industry intimidating our small coastal communities and, sadly, they are winning. And when they win, all of us lose. Let's take back our neighborhoods, and stop giving business owners and businesses more rights than residents.
They extract, we give back! We are county residents and we matter, too.