For good reasons, the city of Gearhart asks voters for a "yes" vote on Measure 4-213, a bond for a resilient fire and police station.
The highly dedicated and well-trained men and women of the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department responded to more than 660 emergency calls last year in their service to our community. Most citizens would agree that citizens' safety and property are the top priorities of the local government.
I know the firefighters' conditions they operate in, and have talked to the firefighters about the struggles they endure every day.
Please vote "yes" for the bond that will replace a below-standard and non-code compliant station and build a resilient facility. I clearly understand that this request does not come from what is wanted, but rather a need for our community.
The city has spent decades reviewing the information, consulting with the experts, and making the best choice now available given the previous compromises.
Passage of this bond will allow the fire and police departments to have a facility to operate at a level of safety for the foreseeable future.
A vote "yes" on the ballot measure equals 84 cents per day, or an additional $307 annually on my home. Indeed, just pennies per day for the future safety of my hometown.