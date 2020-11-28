I love my community, and I'm sorry I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to many of you before our family left earlier this year.
Unbeknownst to many, we'd been working on moving to Washington for most of 2019. The reasons are threefold: I longed for more career opportunities, we wanted to transfer our daughter to a larger school district and we have family here.
We planned to throw one last shindig at our favorite dance spot, the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, shortly after moving. Instead, COVID-19 hit, and our new state went into lockdown days after our arrival.
Clatsop County was good to us. You welcomed us with open arms and hearts. I love that you are well-read activists, artists, philosophers and scholars.
Thank you to my students, who will always be in my heart, to my college crowd, to my Harbor folks, to Matt Stanley and the Astoria Co+op, to my beloved KMUNies, to my activist rabble-rousers, to the elderly folks I was lucky to serve at the Clatsop Care Health District and to the many dear friends we made over the years.
We're still thinking about throwing one last dance party.
MINDY STOKES
Olympia, Washington
