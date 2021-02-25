As an Ocean Park, Washington, resident, I love traveling 25 miles south to the thriving "metropolis" of Astoria. Its hilliness reminds me of my former residence, San Francisco.
I like the batten-down-the-hatches weather, the microbreweries, the FisherPoets, the Goonies and the plaque at 12th and Exchange streets noting Clark Gable's debut as an actor in 1922.
I love Astoria’s rich history, the Column — whose 164 steps I climbed — and her sense of cragginess.
I love the hipster quality of the city, and its many fine restaurants, where I can enjoy tasty repasts.
It's not quite the toddlin' town of Chicago, as celebrated in song by Frank Sinatra. But she does harbor some toddlin' characteristics.
Yes, Astoria looms large as a go-to place for me, as well as for Lewis and Clark, Gable and those lovable Goonies.
Yes, I love Astoria, a town where the sun shines through the pouring rain and the weather suits my clothes.
Hooray for the "big city" to the south. And thank you, business magnate John Jacob Astor.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington