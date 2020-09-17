The Clatsop County commissioner quoted in a recent article regarding the county's public works "Resiliency Project" had better take a look at a map, if she thinks the Warrenton Fiber sorting yard on Fort Clatsop Road will not be surrounded by water in a tsunami or quake.
Let's see, the Lewis and Clark River in two key access roads, and Colewort Creek on Fort Clatsop Road. The rationale behind this grandiose scheme is fearmongering at its finest.
Property taxes are ridiculous already, and they want this for an emergency escape route/bypass, when one exists? Just open the gates on the mainline. We don't need to buy it and pave it.
Concerned Friends for Clatsop County have done more legwork to inform the public than the county has. As far as the neighbors using the mainline, many of us have permits from Lewis & Clark Timberlands, and the section on the north end owned by Ace Neikes has been open to adjacent property owners for decades. The real rub is that public works is saying they need a redundant route.
A very good one exists: Lewis and Clark Road. Come take a drive. Your taxes upgraded it nicely about 10 years ago. Of course neighbors are upset about a redundant redundancy plan. We pay taxes, too.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Pacific Power, the Warrenton-Hammond School District and Medix and more have found the business park area a sound choice. I believe it is a well-suited, affordable choice if public works must be moved.
LINDA BRIM
Astoria
