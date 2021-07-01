There must be at least a couple of hundred Grandma restaurants in America, but at the Grandma's Corner Restaurant in Gearhart, off U.S. Highway 101, the booths are cushioned, the service swift and the owners know the names of all of their regular customers.
It's a place where you can put away your gadgets and exchange ideas; a kind of social center where people come not just for the food, but for the atmosphere and, of course, to enjoy the food.
It's almost impossible to exaggerate the quality of Grandma's cuisine. Eggs on the sunny side come out picture perfect, plus fluffy pancakes, oven fresh biscuits, crisp hash browns and oatmeal for the fit.
The senior menu is longer than the regular menu. It's difficult to find places where you get more for your money. This is one of them.
BOB DIETSHE
Manzanita