We are so grateful to receive a grant award from the Oregon Cares Fund. The money from the Oregon Cares Fund will help us pay employee wages and continue teaching students how to become a professional barber within a timeless and sacred craft.
As The New York Times article about the Oregon Cares Fund shows, the fund is necessary, fair and legal because the impact of COVID-19, and the financial relief offered by the federal government, was not distributed equally.
I am grateful to leaders in Oregon for their commitment to the Black community, and recognition that race-specific funds are necessary to achieve equity while distributing COVID-19 financial relief.
I applaud efforts to bolster equity, and I applaud leaders from the Black community in Oregon, who recognized the need for the fund; the Latino community, who has come out in force supporting the Oregon Cares Fund; and legislators, who understood the need and helped make it happen.
CHRISTINA LANE
Portland