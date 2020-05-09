Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe recently received the $10,000 grant from the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief. Thirty-one of us were at work before the shutdown.
All of us are grateful to our fellow taxpayers for funding the SBA, to the SBA staff hustling to administer the program and to our legislators for their leadership in this time.
Thanks in part to this support, we've been able to continue baking. We hope our sister businesses are also getting the support they need.
JOE GARRISON
Co-owner, Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe
Astoria
