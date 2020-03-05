I am writing to thank The Astorian and sports reporter Gary Henley for the wonderful article on Dick Miller, a standout Seaside High School athlete and national-caliber runner for Bill Bowerman at the University of Oregon in the 1950s ("Seaside grad, former Duck Miller recalls the good ol' days," Feb. 22).
Dick did not receive much local recognition back then for his outstanding achievements on the track, and I think it hurt him a bit. But your article changed all that. Dick was in hospice, and his health was in fast decline, when the article was read to him on Saturday. I'm told his face lit up with a broad smile, and he was so pleased.
Dick was being recognized in his home community for his amazing achievements from so long ago, and it meant a lot to him. His children read the tribute with high emotions. What a gift you gave this warm, funny and humble man.
Your timing could not have been better. Four days after the article came out, Dick passed away. We friends of Dick are so grateful that he received this recognition at this point in his life.
Local newspapers have an opportunity to enrich our lives with stories about our friends, our neighbors and our community. Your article on Dick Miller did just that … thank you so much.
DAVE WHITE
Seaside
