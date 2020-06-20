A few days ago I was helping a neighbor clean out his basement of garbage. Being the talker I am, we lost track of time and got to the dump five minutes before they close.
As we pulled up to the weigh scales the customer service person looked at the clock, looked at us, looked back at the clock, then said,"You know we close in five minutes, right?” with a tone of disgust.
I have been in the customer service racket all my life, and the main thing that chaps my behind is anyone demeaning the ones who pay their salary. And it does not matter if that salary is paid by check or taxes. You work for the customer.
During this period of unemployment, when half the people we know are not getting a paycheck, this service person is employed, and seems to not understand that there are at least 50 people who would love to take his place.
As we all move forward in our struggles of living, let us all try to have more gratitude for what we have to do to include each other.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria
