A new aspect of the impeachment inquiry has surfaced in a statement from three preeminent psychiatrists, concerned that President Donald Trump's textbook mental illness, called narcissistic personality disorder, under the pressure of impeachment, could have grave consequences for the safety of our nation.
They stated that Trump is ramping up his conspiracy theories, and showing a great deal of cruelty and vindictiveness.
These psychiatrists, with the backing of 350 other colleagues, have warned Congress that Trump's pathology, which led him to declare his July 25th phone call to the Ukrainian president as "absolutely perfect," is a delusion rather than a lie.
I have seen Trump at rallies invite his followers to blame groups such as immigrants, liberals, Democrats or environmentalists for their problems. His followers by believing him, join him and create a national "shared psychosis." Shades of Germany in the late 1930s.
Senate Republicans have an out here: Defer to the mental illness diagnosis, and remove Trump from office for the survival of the nation. Then make sure that future candidates for high office are screened for mental health.
DAVID FITCH
Astoria
