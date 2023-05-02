May 16 is just around the corner, and every voter should take it upon themselves to put in the challenging work to find out who would best serve Clatsop County. As a retired first responder, I have great admiration for the men and women who served our country in the military, our local police, fire, sheriff and emergency medical services departments that have put their lives on the line for us.
Which leads me to my endorsement of Robert "Steve" Stevens for Port of Astoria commissioner, Position 4. Steve served as a combat veteran in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard with distinction for over three decades. As a retired Coast Guard captain, he took to public office after his service.
Steve is now serving our community as the incumbent Port commissioner with honesty, integrity, dedication and a deep desire to do what is right. These are qualities earned over time with hard work and perseverance.
Steve is a proponent of utilizing the Port’s unique deep water with piers that can accommodate cruise ships as well as an increased cargo capability. He will work to seek shippers and products that are compatible with our cargo infrastructure, generating living wage jobs at our Port and increased commerce. He will aggressively seek funding from federal and state grants to have our deteriorating infrastructure replaced and repaired.
Steve is environmentally conscious, believing the Port industries and environmental care are compatible, and he is optimistic about the future of our port.