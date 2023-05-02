May 16 is just around the corner, and every voter should take it upon themselves to put in the challenging work to find out who would best serve Clatsop County. As a retired first responder, I have great admiration for the men and women who served our country in the military, our local police, fire, sheriff and emergency medical services departments that have put their lives on the line for us.

Which leads me to my endorsement of Robert "Steve" Stevens for Port of Astoria commissioner, Position 4. Steve served as a combat veteran in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard with distinction for over three decades. As a retired Coast Guard captain, he took to public office after his service.

