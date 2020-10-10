I am writing to express my support for Kathy Kleczek to be elected to the Seaside City Council. Kathy is a smart, kind, energetic and down-to-earth person who listens, and is willing to find creative solutions to real problems.
I believe Kathy can bring a diverse view to the council due to her experience in public service, as well as having been a business owner and hospitality industry worker in our county for many years.
Kathy served on the Sunset Empire Transportation District board for seven years, until 2019. As a current SETD board commissioner myself, I've seen her contributions, which helped bring positive changes to our transportation district.
I believe in Kathy's ability to be an advocate for small businesses and workers, helping make Seaside a great place to live, work and visit.
Kathy currently sits on the board of the Special Districts Association of Oregon, which means she understands how our city fits into the bigger picture of what's going on in the rest of the state. She has a great capacity to collaborate with people from different backgrounds, and different points of view.
Her life experience and public service show me she's a woman of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for Seaside.
DIANA M. NIÑO
Seaside
