I have great concerns about the coronavirus threat. People being kept in their homes. Children not going to school. Items getting completely empty off of shelves in grocery stores. People being out of a job. And people being kept far apart from one another.
All I want is for things to get back to normal; we need a vaccine now. All I want is people being out and about with their normal lives, children going back to school, store shelves having plenty of items so people wouldn't fight over them, people working again, businesses active again and above all, people interacting and being closer to their loved ones again.
I know it's wise to keep people healthy, like by washing hands constantly to decrease the growth of coronavirus. But if shutdowns and closures and stay-at-homes go on further, until like maybe the end of the year, the outside world would be emptied and lifeless.
Let's all hope and pray a vaccine that works will be found, so everyone can have their normal lives again, and at least just in time for Easter.
DYLAN MILLIREN
Seaside
