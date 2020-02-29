For the past three years, the Liberty Theatre has offered a free five-day theater camp to children ages 5 to 17. Missoula Children's Theater offers kids a great experience, and provides parents with an entire week of day camp for their kids at no cost.
Last summer we had 65 children auditioning, working with theater professionals, cooperating with peers, learning lines, stage direction and prop handling, and then performing on the "big stage" in the Liberty Theatre.
Having helped check kids in and out each day, I have seen many children transform from timid, reluctant participants on day one to confident, completely-in-love-with-theater young actors by the end of the week. Lots of kids return year after year.
Many parents could not afford camp (or day care of any kind), and treasure the chance to see their kids participate. Others could afford any camp, but value what their kids get from this camp.
Local support is needed, whether you are a parent whose child has benefited from camp, someone who enjoys the performances at the end of the week, or someone who just wants to help provide camp for a child.
A week of camp costs the Liberty $5,000, and a donation of $50 will support one child for a week of camp. Please donate to the Liberty for the 2020 MCT camp at the Liberty. Your generosity will help ensure that the show will go on.
ANN LEDERER
Liberty Theatre Board Member
Astoria
