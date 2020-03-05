Donna Gustafson, who passed on Feb. 23, was a great friend to the Liberty Theatre. Serving on the Liberty's board of directors for almost a decade, Donna’s service spanned the theater's restoration and the creation of the Paulson Pavilion.
She was a fearless fundraiser, and exceptionally generous in her own right. At the end of her board service, Donna surprised her colleagues by passing a check for $50,000 to the board president, saying that it was to be used only for unforeseen maintenance.
Betty Smith said, "That was so valuable to us. At a time of financial stress and leaks, it buoyed us to do the Paulson Pavilion renovation."
Today the Paulson Pavilion (named for Eric Paulson and his family) within the Liberty complex houses The Astoria School of Ballet, directed by Margaret Wall.
The Liberty partners with the ballet each May to bring almost 1,200 students to our Theatre to see ballet students perform on our stage. This cornerstone event that touches the lives of so many in our community would not have been possible without the vision and generosity of Donna Gustafson.
JENNIFER CROCKETT
DIANE TIEDEMAN
Liberty Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.