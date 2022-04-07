The Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department Station open house is a great opportunity to learn the facts about the necessity of voting "yes" for Measure 4-213.
On April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., please visit the fire station at 670 Pacific Way. See the station with your own eyes, listen to the firefighters with your own ears. I am repeatedly asked, "Who votes against supporting first responders?"
We've all read and heard the disingenuous battle cry of, "voting 'no' does not mean you don’t support our firefighters." Well, what the heck does it mean, then? You expect them to continue to work under current dangerous and substandard conditions?
What happens when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration visits the station? How can they support our community without the tools to keep themselves safe? If not the new Highlands Lane location, where? If not now, when?
Our community has been jerked around enough! Supporting our first responders, and supporting our community requires a clear "yes."
Disinformation is rampant. People are working hard on social media, and telling lies to divide our community. You, the voter, part of our community, owe it to yourself to think critically about this important vote, and educate yourself beyond the disinformation campaign that is being waged.
I hope to see you at the open house — the hot dogs are delicious, and we have a wonderful group of volunteers to visit with. Support our first responders: Vote "yes."