A moderately cynical Democrat friend from abroad called to congratulate us on President Donald Trump’s fulfillment of the promise to make America great again.
First, his personality and leadership style produced the House of Representatives a Democrat majority; secondly, his actions with respect to the election in Georgia threw the Senate back to the Democrats; and thirdly, he delivered the White House back to the Democrats for at least the next four years.
Only Trump could have achieved that.
ERHARD GROSS
Astoria