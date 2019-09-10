No, no, no. I live in Gearhart, but feel like Astoria is still my hometown. We lose our hometown feel when national big hotels began to snap up our town for their own greed.
When the waterfront is no longer visible because of high-rise hotels, we are no longer a hometown, we become nothing more than a commercial high-rise resort town. The traffic is already horrendous, and the space is limited between the river and the hills.
Why are our city fathers willing to give this space away to big business players, whose only interest in Astoria is to fill their big pockets with money? Once you allow these hotels in, you can't change your mind and make them remove them; it's permanent, the damage to our town is done.
Don't let greed destroy the heart of this town.
SHARON ROBINSON
Gearhart
