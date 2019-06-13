I am 25 years old, and I am motivated.
The latest climate report from the UN says we only have 12 years to transform our economy and preserve the stability of our climate that human civilization depends on to survive.
It is not alarmist and it is not about politics. It is about survival.
A Green New Deal is the only viable proposal on the table. It would create millions of decent jobs and mobilize our society to change for the better by tackling issues of social injustice. It is an overwhelmingly popular initiative. Any presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously by young people needs to support the resolution.
When our grandkids ask us what we did to change our ways, what will we tell them?
This is a chance to take action and be on the right side of history. It’s not about right vs. left, it’s about prioritizing people over money.
FAYTH BLACKWELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.