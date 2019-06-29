The letter "Wishful thinking won’t fix our climate" (The Astorian, June 22) supports "practical fixes for climate change." We really have just one fix now. Since we’ve delayed for so long, now we must cut our greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent nationally if we are to have any hope of averting catastrophic climate change, which would cost hundreds of trillions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The only fix out there which can do that is the Green New Deal's energy plan. Local or state, or even regional efforts will be much too little, much too late (National Academy of Sciences).
The most important thing we can do to fix climate change is to elect a president and members of Congress who will pass the Green New Deal’s energy plan on the day they’re sworn in.
Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee, campaigning for president, has released an "instruction manual" for the Green New Deal, a long, dense "policy wonk’s dream" (vox.com). Until now, no one has really known what the Green New Deal's energy plan was. Inslee has literally written it and, contrary to all the GOP claims that it would cost $100 trillion, it turns out that it won't cost U.S. consumers or taxpayers anything, but would create eight million good jobs.
Most of the money will come from private investment, and the rest will be offset by a $500 billion annual increase in U.S. gross domestic product (IPCC). That’s mainly because rapidly scaling up renewable energy, will make them virtually free within a decade according to The Financial Times and financial behemoth UBS.
LYNN GOLDFARB
Denver
