Every day I marvel at the courage, tenacity and ingenuity of our myriad fishermen as they feed our community and teach the world over how to catch them.
The same could be said for our loggers, who hit the road at 2 a.m. every morning to tackle one of the oldest and most dangerous professions, in our industrial forests.
Then there are the bar pilots, river pilots, tugboaters and dockworkers who work 24/7/365 to make the Columbia River one of the most productive commercial conduits on the planet.
None of this is real pretty, but it's definitely gritty. The only pretty aspect is the paycheck that supports the working families, our schools and the flourishing art and cultural activities that enhance our community.
If the politicians lose sight of the foundational grit and pluck, we're doomed. You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.
CHRIS CONNAWAY
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.