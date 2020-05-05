I am writing about a gross injustice in both of the recently-enacted federal COVID-19 stimulus bills. These bills exclude stimulus payments to individuals who work and pay taxes under an IRS-issued Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN). In fact, this exclusion applies to the entire families of ITIN workers, even if their families are all American citizens.
Consider the following case: An female American citizen marries a male ITIN-holder, and over the course of seven years of marriage, they have three children. The wife and children are American citizens; the husband is not. The couple reports their income to the IRS and pay taxes each year, filing jointly.
In 2020, the husband, who works as a fish processor in Astoria, is laid off due to COVID-19. However, because the husband works under an ITIN, the entire family, which should have been eligible for at least $2,700 in stimulus payment, is entitled to nothing. Where is the justice in that?
Both of our Oregon senators, and our representative in Congress, voted to pass these stimulus bills with that morally unconscionable exclusion. I repeat: Where is the justice in that?
ITIN workers underpin a significant part of the U.S. economy, and pay billions of dollars in taxes each year. Many of these workers across the country are the ones who ensure that our grocery stores are stocked with fresh meat and produce. Are they not entitled to simple respect? As a society, have we no honor?
Write your congressional delegation and express outrage.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
