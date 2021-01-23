I appreciate the editorial board's support for my efforts to save the National Archives ("Our View: A shameful defeat for public access," Dec. 19). The archives contain the DNA of our region. We will fight to preserve access to these priceless records.
I must correct the board's suggestion, however, that I have "squandered some of (my) impact by suing (the Trump administration) too often in these past four years."
In fact, it's the opposite. My team stopped 37 legal actions against the Trump administration. We won 95% of the cases. That's not squandering our impact — that's making a positive impact on behalf Washingtonians.
Moreover, federal judges know that when my team files a lawsuit against the federal government, it's grounded in the law.
BOB FERGUSON
Washington State Attorney General
Olympia, Washington