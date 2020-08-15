Using a recent letter writer's logic, if a town built a dam to stop flooding, but only built it half of the way across the river, and had worse floods again the next spring, then ergo, dams don't work, and may have made it worse.
As long as we have less than everyone wearing masks, we will have infections spreading. Wearing a mask is to stop the wearer from infecting others, not to stop others from infecting the wearer.
Grow up. We live in a society that gives us certain rights to live freely within it, but that also comes with responsibility to keep yourself and others safe. Wear the mask, and maybe we can be get back to normal.
JIM TRUDEAU
Astoria
