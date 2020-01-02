In November, Steve Zika, the CEO of Hampton Lumber in Warrenton, told a reporter that in spite of the company having "plenty of business," they want to add scanners and dry kilns to the tune of $25 million in order to use more of each log, and to increase capacity, i.e. profits ("Hampton Lumber invests to make the most of logs," The Astorian, Nov. 1).
The only hitch in the plan has been availability of enough timber. So it is no wonder that Zika, in his recent column, lauded the initial success of the Linn County lawsuit, which could remedy the log shortage by leveraging an increase in timber parcel sales by the state in order to pay the settlement.
That would be an investment well made by Hampton, in light of the fact that they were one of the behind-the-scenes funders that helped get the lawsuit off the ground.
The "reality check" that Zika chooses not to address in his column, "Timber lawsuit verdict a reality check" (The Astorian, Dec. 14), is recognition that we are in a climate crisis. A recent report by researchers at Oregon State University concludes that the forests of the Coast Range and Western Cascades are among the greatest sequesters of carbon on the planet, and need to be protected if there is to be any chance of slowing the climate crisis. Then why increase mill capacity, when that means more clearcutting?
Timber executives like Zika have a choice to make: whether to continue pursuing growth of their businesses, or trying to lessen the suffering of their children and grandchildren from the ravages of the climate crisis by scaling back their expansion plans.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
