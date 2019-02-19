On the anniversary of the Parkland High School shooting, the cover of The Daily Astorian's Coast River Business journal has a picture of a local gun store owner, Jeff Kelland, with his description of gun control legislation "gunpocalypse" in bold letters ("Firearms sales boom, but 'gunpocalypse' looms in Oregon," Feb. 14).
Is there any wonder his business is suffering? He peddles in irrational hysteria. I don't see NAPA Auto Parts selling more tools when Obama is in office and less tools with President Donald Trump in office because, as he bemoans, "there was no panic with Trump in the White House."
He admits to peddling in hysteria. What a business plan. He promotes the fear of gun confiscation, and his customers become reluctant to buy anything. He said "if they know you have it, then they can say it's illegal, and you can get a knock on your door," I assume from jack-booted government agents. This is truly absurd.
This is exactly the problem. Using hysteria to prevent solving a very solvable gun violence problem. I want him to enjoy his guns and have a successful business. But take a second to reflect on the fact that nearly 40,000 Americans died in 2017 from gun violence, and that by resisting any urge to be part of the solution, your business cannot thrive like it should.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
