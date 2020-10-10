Because our newly declared republic had no standing army, George Washington depended on citizens, and their experience with firearms, to fight the British.
Once independence was achieved, citizen militias were replaced by a national standing army, state national guards and state and local policing organizations. To date, and together, these services have protected the democratic principles and structures of our country.
In another moment in time and place, at the end of World War I, the Treaty of Versailles restricted Germany's standing army and forced its newly established republican government to enforce reparations that bankrupted the country.
In response, citizen militias began to appear. By 1923, Adolf Hitler had organized several such militias around the idea that Jews and communists were responsible for the crippled economy. Hitler had begun his march to power and dictatorship.
Today, here in the U.S., some people are using guns to defend their interpretation of the Constitution, even against fellow citizens who understand the Constitution differently.
This is not how a democracy works. Even with all its flaws, ballots, not guns, produce the results we need to keep working towards a more perfect union.
JULIE SNYDER
Astoria
