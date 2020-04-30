We have our life and death. We have our political and social problems. But unless you were in one of the wars in a faraway place, real disasters happen to other people in other countries.
They have their wars, starvation and disease, and we look at it like a picture show. This happens to other unfortunate people, not us — but now it's happening to us. Social distancing, empty shelves and isolation are new experiences.
To me, we seem to be doing well on the West Coast. I also feel we can become stronger as a nation through overcoming this nasty bug. Together we will do it, and show our psychological and physical strength.
Thank you — medical workers, security, clerks and all who work in this hostile environment — thank you.
NORM HOOGE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.