It's hard being an outsider in Astoria. I moved here four years ago, and have struggled to figure this community out.
I've applied for many jobs locally, only to end up working in Warrenton for big box stores, and I'm 63, with a master's degree. I was able to teach part time at Clatsop Community College occasionally, but I have applied for 20 more permanent jobs there with no luck.
I have gotten involved with the community. I became a master gardener through Oregon State University, a great program. I volunteered at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, and worked occasionally on the lightship Columbia.
I volunteer at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. They are great people. And I recently joined the North Coast Chorale.
I also volunteered at Coast Community Radio.
Making friends? The locals would ask which high school I went to, and when I said I didn't, they turned away. My friends have become other newcomers here.
I'm wondering if I belong here. Why is Astoria this way?
KYLENE QUINN
Astoria
