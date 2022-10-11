Gearhart is facing the hard question about where we should locate a new fire station. We need clear thinkers with experience and skill to help our community accomplish this project — that’s why I am voting for Brent Warren and Dana Gould for Gearhart City Council.

Both have deep experience in community projects and grant writing that are essential to making a new fire station in Gearhart a reality. Brent and Dana will do the work needed to assess our community's options, to communicate accurate information and to bring the community together. They are thoughtful and open to considering the pros and cons of the many elements to consider.

