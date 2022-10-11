Gearhart is facing the hard question about where we should locate a new fire station. We need clear thinkers with experience and skill to help our community accomplish this project — that’s why I am voting for Brent Warren and Dana Gould for Gearhart City Council.
Both have deep experience in community projects and grant writing that are essential to making a new fire station in Gearhart a reality. Brent and Dana will do the work needed to assess our community's options, to communicate accurate information and to bring the community together. They are thoughtful and open to considering the pros and cons of the many elements to consider.
In contrast, their opponents are Johnny One Notes who have already decided that the new fire station must remain in its current location to serve some gauzy, nostalgic notion, this despite some thorny problems to that plan, not the least of which is building critical infrastructure in a tsunami inundation zone. One has only to look to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, where swamped equipment made responding to a dire emergency nearly impossible, to serve as a warning to us as well.
We have a clear choice — vote for Warren and Gould who have the experience, skills and dedication to see this complicated process through, or vote for their opponents, who only care that the fire station be located downtown so that people can go there for hot dogs on the Fourth of July.