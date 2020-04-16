While we are truly in a time beyond our experience and abilities to predict, it's tempting to forget that we have elections coming soon.
I'm urging my neighbors in District 4 to keep Kathleen Sullivan, now Clatsop County commission chairwoman, as their commissioner.
Just as you look for the most experienced doctor when you need surgery, it is not a time to replace her with someone — well-intentioned but inexperienced — on the job of making policy for our county. Kathleen has no large donors or political ax to grind. She is recognized for her personal integrity and hard work as a commissioner.
As we work to climb out of economic crisis, manage public health, support mental health services and look for workers' housing, we need commissioners who understand those systems and have good working relations with staff and the public.
Kathleen's life experience as a teacher, housing manager and in the hospitality sector applies locally. She comes from a rural area with a large family, the child of a rural doctor and a homemaker. Claims about any urban-rural divide simply do not fit. She has devoted her time to learning and service.
The commission, when working best, works as a team. We will need all of that teamwork to climb through what is left behind, as we get through both this health threat and the damage done to the economy and our small businesses.
Please District 4 voters, vote to keep Kathleen Sullivan as your representative, for the sake of all of us.
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.