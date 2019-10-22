The Norriston Heights state forests timber sale has been in the news lately, with the topic of concern being logging vs. water quality.
I can assure you that no one in natural resource management wants to damage or pollute drinking water. The foundation of the Oregon Forest Practices Act and state forest management rules are to protect water quality.
The protection of the watershed not only assures clean drinking water for people, but also clean water for the various aquatic species and wildlife that live in the streams and forests. Planning a timber harvest includes review from a long list of biologists, experts, specialists and the public.
Long before any harvest occurs, review is done for many resources, which includes water rights and water intake locations. Hundreds of hours get put into planning and reviewing a sale before it gets sold. All of these efforts and investment by department staff will be put on hold now.
I assume the residents concerned about their water source don't have their water intake registered with the state of Oregon? Are they required to register their water source? How far away do these residents live from the harvest, and where is their water intake in relation to where they live?
Please remember that forest management in Oregon is centered around water protection. Let's give the Oregon Department of Forestry some credit for all the hard work that they do.
JENNIFER JOHNSON
Forester
Astoria
