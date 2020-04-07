America is being led down a path of self-destruction. The failed president wasted months downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 threat, and continues to contradict the advice of experts because he's worried, as are all Republicans, about being reelected. As a result, the pandemic is exponentially worse than it should have been.
Now, the coronavirus economic relief bill the GOP has crammed through Congress is a cruel joke. Printing money increases inflation, making the dollar drop in value. And, by gifting it to corporate America with no oversight, it will do nothing in the long term for the economy and only fatten the ultrarich.
The harsh reality is that capitalism doesn't work if John and Jane Q. Public don't have disposable income to buy things beyond the bare necessities they need to survive. That is where we are at. Millions of average Americans will lose everything. Some will lose their business, many will lose their homes and many will unnecessarily lose their lives.
After years of decrying "socialism," conservatives are now desperately turning to it to save their failing capitalist system. Sadly, just as they don't understand what democratic socialism is, or means, they're doing it wrong, taking from the poor to give to the rich.
The GOP's worship of mammon, and their blind reverence for a proven con artist, will destroy us all. The only foreseeable way out of this morass for President Donald Trump will be to wag the dog, and that will surely end in fire of biblical proportions.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
