The Astorian endorsed voting "no" on Measure 4-221 on the May 16 ballot, which repeals Clatsop County Ordinance 22-05, which expanded short-term rental activities into unincorporated residential zoned properties. We felt the need to respond.
My wife and I are full time, retired residents in unincorporated Gearhart, which is directly and negatively impacted by the STR ordinance. Unlike many coastal county property owners, we are voting residents. Property owners not registered to vote won't be able to support the repeal measure. Less than 20% of our property owners are registered to vote in the county. Recently, we had an STR amendment vote where 63% of our property owners opposed STRs.
The STR ordinance is clearly about harvesting money at the expense of residents' lifestyles in the unincorporated coastal county. Tax revenue reductions have been frequently used by some of the county commissioners and pro-STR business interests as a scare tactic.
We object to the language characterizing anti-STR groups as wealthy property owners trying to keep people off their beaches. To be clear, STR owners may hold one or more properties, using rental revenues to cover mortgages, taxes, etc. These are commercial businesses. Secondly, all beaches in Oregon are public.
It is important that all registered voters who support repealing the ordinance vote "yes." Your vote also supports neighbors who can't vote, but oppose the expansion of STR businesses into residential zoned unincorporated areas.