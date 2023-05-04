The Astorian endorsed voting "no" on Measure 4-221 on the May 16 ballot, which repeals Clatsop County Ordinance 22-05, which expanded short-term rental activities into unincorporated residential zoned properties. We felt the need to respond.

My wife and I are full time, retired residents in unincorporated Gearhart, which is directly and negatively impacted by the STR ordinance. Unlike many coastal county property owners, we are voting residents. Property owners not registered to vote won't be able to support the repeal measure. Less than 20% of our property owners are registered to vote in the county. Recently, we had an STR amendment vote where 63% of our property owners opposed STRs.

Tags