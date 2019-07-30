How long do we have to put up with President Trump's hateful tweets? His latest attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore was disgusting, immature and not presidential. I was happy to read the reply from the Baltimore Sun newspaper. As my sister in Alaska said, "they nailed him to the wall."
I agree with everything the newspaper said about Trump. If you get a chance, read it.
I feel we are living under a dictator now and I don't like it. I also worry what will happen if he does not get elected. Will he start another Civil War?
DIANE FINUCANE
Warrenton
