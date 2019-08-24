Is hatred becoming our new norm? Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson provoked jeers and taunts as she articulated her spiritual manifesto — urging Americans to turn politics from hate into an instrument of love. Makes me wonder why so many Americans find loving one another so inconvenient.
President Donald Trump's director of citizenship and immigration services, Ken Cuccinelli, recently proposed a revision to Emma Lazarus' famous poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Cuccinelli believes that the tired and poor should be immigrants "who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge." How calloused.
I'm wondering whether Americans can recall Richard Rodgers' lyrics for the 1949 "South Pacific" song, "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught."
"You've got to be carefully taught to hate and fear / You've got to be taught from year to year / It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear / You've got to be carefully taught
"You've got to be taught to be afraid / Of people whose eyes are oddly made / And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade / You've got to be carefully taught"
I’m wondering why eight-term U.S. Rep. Steve King and President Trump receive mere wrist-slaps for their ugly, divisive racist rants.
For some slight relief, I’m tempted to cue up the Three Dog Night hit, "Joy to the World" — "Joy to the world / All the boys and girls / Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea / Joy to you and me."
Perhaps my heartfelt concerns may prompt others to urge me to move to another country — whose residents are more love-inspired.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
