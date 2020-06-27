I would like to thank Patrick Webb for sharing "The coronavirus takes no prisoners" (The Astorian, June 16). With your usual beautiful writing, you gave us another look into the life of a special woman that, through your past writing, we have come to know in a small way.
This haunting view of your tremendous loss of her in your life is a gift, and a shortened eulogy about her to our community. Too often, I think people dismiss the life of those of us over 70, perhaps thinking we have to die of something, anyway.
But the truth of it is, we might not have to die this kind of death if people would just wear a mask in public and show kindness by social distancing. Statistics show that with a very small sacrifice, less of us end this way, and to the devastation of those who love us.
When I see people without masks at the grocery store or post office, I can't help but think they surely must be unaware. Who would be so cruel they wouldn't care about the kind of loss to others you've expressed so profoundly?
KITTY PAINO
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.