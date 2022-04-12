Short-term rentals are an important contribution to the economic livelihood of Clatsop County. The accommodations and food services and retail trade industries account for significant commercial activity in the county.
Aside from the economic benefits enjoyed by the retail shopkeepers in Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria, county residents benefit from the tax revenue contributed by our tourism industry. This tax revenue will need to be replaced by increases on tax burden of the full-time residents in the absence of revenue generated from tourism.
Demand is increasing for vacation rental accommodations by tourists from around the world. Tourists seeking the experience of staying in a private residence as a vacation rental tend to have the means to spend more on vacation travel, staying longer and spending more on local goods and services.
Retail shops, groceries, restaurants and galleries benefit from making Clatsop County and Oregon a sought-after destination for these tourists.
The restrictions on short-term rentals being entertained by the county run counter to the demand of the market and our statewide sentiment of welcoming tourism. They broadcast a message to the large segment of the tourism market that the county wants to prohibit their ability to visit. This prohibition on accommodation options is, quite simply, a prohibition on tourism.
Please let the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners know that you value and support our tourism industry.