If you haven't yet marked your ballot for Oregon governor, and find yourself considering a choice between Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, please hear me out as a former colleague of all three women running.
The bottom line — if you normally vote Democrat because you believe in the values that typically define a Democrat, Betsy is not your candidate. Simply because she publicly eschews political labels does not change her conservative bent.
Johnson has consistently voted against workers, siding instead with industry — the bulk of her donors. She voted against a wage transparency bill. She voted against automatic retirement plans for Oregon workers who don't have an employer-sponsored plan. She voted against Paid Family and Medical Leave, except for the 2019 version, that saddled workers with the majority of the premium share.
Johnson has voted against nearly every protective environmental measure. She opposed the "clean fuels" standard and supported the multiple Republican walkouts over climate change action.
She has an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association, and was the lone Democrat who voted against the "Boyfriend Bill" that closed a gun violence loophole, endangering women facing domestic violence.
Kotek is inspirational, listens and will get things done the Oregon way. If you want a governor who stands up for working people, the environment, reproductive freedoms and fairness, Kotek is the only candidate in this race who will lead Oregon down that path.