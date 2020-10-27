Hey, you anti-democratic Republican leaders, and those who follow your guidance: You must be looking forward to a civil rights war again.
For my whole life, I have heard our leaders say how great America is, while ignoring the white elephant in their laps. Racism and sexism.
Less than 20 years ago I, and thousands of Americans, were called to action. We were tasked by the same leaders to implement a way for the Iraqi people to vote.
Having an older man — who educated himself to learn American democracy and English — break down into your arms with complete gratitude while holding up his purple thumb, has graced me with the true meaning of the privilege to vote.
Millions of human beings have died for this American constitutional fundamental right all around the world. Yet, and still, there seems to be this fear of losing control to someone whom they feel is not worthy or capable.
For 45 years, it has been made more and more difficult for people to vote under your control. Why?
I know I speak for many others when this veteran says I am truly heartbroken. The divisiveness and "do what I say, not as I do" leadership. The finger-pointing from the haves at the have-nots is appalling. Hypocrites.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria
