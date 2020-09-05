Founded in 1962, the Clatsop Community College Foundation has been supporting students attending CCC with scholarships and, for the past several years, additional support for special projects to aid in other areas as well.
Our annual Arts and Experiences Auction and Dinner fundraising event had to be canceled this year. We received, and were able to keep, $32,585 in sponsorships. This is about one-third of the money normally raised.
The remaining two-thirds, money from the auction and the "special appeal," was gone. The special appeal this year was to support other student needs such as food and housing insecurities, homelessness and other everyday needs that impact their college success.
The foundation established an online campaign in July to match the sponsorship donation for this student needs funding. How pleased we are that donations surpassed $54,000. Combined, over $87,000 was raised, all of which will go to support CCC students.
At our July foundation board meeting, we approved for this fall term a request to provide $20,000 to our Emergency Student Needs Fund and a $7,000 request to establish a student food pantry. The remaining funds will be used for future needs.
In this time of major sacrifices, stress and uncertainty, it's heartening to know that people really do care about each other. The CCC Foundation, the college and its students appreciate the support of this community, given in the past, and especially now. Thank you.
GERRY SWENSON
CCC Foundation Board Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.