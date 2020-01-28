I would like to convey a heartfelt and sincere "thank you" to the kennel staff and front office staff of Bay Breeze Boarding & Grooming in Warrenton.
The choice to leave our pets behind while traveling is a difficult, but sometimes necessary, decision to make. On the occasions I have to make that choice, it is such a relief to know Bay Breeze Boarding & Grooming is there to care for my animal family members.
The staff always puts my mind at ease, making me feel welcome to call anytime to check in, generously offering details on how my pets are doing and generally easing my worries.
Bay Breeze Boarding and Grooming is a wonderful part of our community, and I cannot thank them enough for their dedication to the safety, health and well-being of our beloved pets.
ANNA KELLEY
Astoria
