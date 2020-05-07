I'm including below a letter I wrote to the Seaside mayor and City Council members after reading the article on Saturday about Seaside's City Council voting on May 11 to reopen beaches, trails and hotels ahead of the rest of the county and state ("Seaside to vote on reopening beaches," The Astorian, May 2).
I was shocked that they would be so heedless of their residents' health and the rest of the coastal communities who are so closely connected. I urge all of you to submit your thoughts to this council, regardless of whether you live in Seaside or not. The letter is as follows:
I read, with interest about the Seaside City Council voting to open beaches and hotels.
I am a resident of Astoria, so I realize I don't have a taxpaying opinion on this subject, but I am appalled that Seaside would even consider going against the rest of the county and state requirements and closures.
Having a ton of people converging on Seaside doesn't mean those people will stay in Seaside, and not go outside of the city limits, so decisions you make also affect the rest of the coastal communities.
I think this is a horribly irresponsible stance to take, and I strongly urge you to follow Gov. Kate Brown's lead, and not try to be economic cowboys. I truly believe this will backfire on you, as well as put many of us needlessly in danger.
TERRIE POWERS
Astoria
