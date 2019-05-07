In The Daily Astorian on April 30, the front-page article in the right-hand column was titled, "Homeless on the margins for suicide prevention: County struggles to find resources."
And, just to the left of that article we see, "Missing Mom: Orphan ducklings get extra care at Wildlife Center of the North Coast."
That juxtaposition would be funny … if it weren't so sad.
JULIE SNYDER
Brownsmead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.