The old St. Mary's Hospital at 16th and Exchange streets (now Owens-Adair Apartments) was a fallout shelter at one time.
People from all around Astoria came here during the storm of 2007 seeking warmth. We always had pots of coffee and hot soup in our large basement community room. Local restaurants brought food that was thawing in their freezers because of no electricity, and we cooked it here on a gas stove purchased for that purpose.
After that week, the county bought a generator to make sure there was electricity here for the next disaster. Many people over the years have found warmth and comfort here when it was a hospital, and many were born right here.
It is sad to see what has happened to our grand old building in the last four years. There are trash-filled junked cars in the parking lot that have sat there for years. The outside of the building is covered in black soot, not to mention the neglect of the inside of apartments.
Many tenants try to keep it clean here, but the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has been unresponsive. Just silence. Until last week. We got a response from NOHA. Is help on the way? Maybe Jim Evans, the new interim director, will finally hear our plea for help.
JOYCE JOHNSON
Astoria
