What are we supposed to do with the homeless in Clatsop County? This is a situation where the community has to take a positive action towards the less fortunate.
I know of churches who open their doors at night for them, and feed them when possible, and places like Astoria Rescue Mission (62 W. Bond St., donations welcomed), and others. These organizations are the best places for these people to go for help, and the community should support them financially and charitably.
But, the real answer is found in Deuteronomy 15:10, and it says: "Give generously to the poor, not grudgingly, for the Lord your God will bless you in everything you do." So with that said, if every family in Clatsop County (estimated 9,505 families of four) donated once every five years the cost of one night at your favorite restaurant ($80), and once every year after that at your favorite fast food restaurant ($40), it would be a positive direction.
Just something to think about. Their lives on the street are always cold, lonely, dangerous, hungry, dirty, and wishing someone would care enough to stop and smile, say hello, how are you doing, let me help you, but nobody does, day after day.
There are so many reasons why these people are homeless can only mean one thing, you could someday find yourself in that same situation, then your survival might depend on them.
I challenge you to read Deuteronomy 15:1-11, because here is the solution.
RAYMOND GARDNER
Warrenton
