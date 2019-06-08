Homelessness is becoming more and more relevant in our community. Statewide, there are 14,476 homeless people on any given night in Oregon.
The issue is spreading rapidly through the states, and with many jobs appearing and disappearing, it’s apparent that there are people who are also losing their jobs due to living conditions, lack of skill and even mental disorders.
To help, people can donate, become educated and help homeless individuals by seeking out job opportunities, groups and charities, and overall helping the people who need it.
SHAUN LACKEY
Astoria
