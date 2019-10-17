According to a 2019 U.S. News and World Report, one third of Oregon's high schools are in the bottom quarter nationally. Only one high school is in the top 100 high schools nationally. Only a handful are in the top 1,000.
Education Week ranked Oregon No. 34 in 2019 in school quality nationally: "Due in large part to low funding and subpar student achievement, Oregon's public school system is worse than that of most states.”
Our children deserve so much better. Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell agrees, and it is thanks to her strong support of the Student Success Act that all of Oregon's children will see significant improvement in the quality of education. One of the best things about the Student Success Act is that each school will be able to prioritize funds for their particular needs.
Few would disagree that providing children with a good education should be a priority of the state. It's good to see we have a representative in the state House of Representatives who recognizes that, and worked to make it happen.
RUSS MEAD
Seaside
