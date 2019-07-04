The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to clear-cut 77 acres of public forest containing the drinking water watershed for Arcadia Sands/Picture Windows residents. This cut abuts U.S. Highway 101 between Arcadia Beach and Hug Point State Parks, adjacent to occupied marbled murrelet habitat and Oregon's "largest" cedar tree.
According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, their drinking water sources are already in their focus. The Oregon Department of Health has eyes intent on quality drinking water, as well.
To cut timber in a watershed is a travesty in this day and age, when our communities need liquid. Need I remind the humans reading this letter, your bodies are 60 percent water. Cutting timber in a watershed will increase erosion on hillsides. The soil will impair water treatment facilities.
Make sure the water in your community is as pure as it can be. Here's to clean water.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
